Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Anna Smith's avatar
Anna Smith
19h

I have been to Auschwitz! My late husband was in the military; Army, and had 2 tours in Germany. 1 in Bindlach (near Chec border) and 2 in Zirndorf (near Nuremberg). I had read the book "Diary of a Young Girl" (Anne Frank) and "The Hiding Place" (Corrie ten Boom) plus seen the movie "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas". It took me a long time to decide to go visit cuz of the history! My emotions were all over the place .. sad, mad, disgust, horrifie, etc, etc you name it! There were many others besides Jews even Americans. You could sense the evil that had been there! You explain well how the people were deceived into accepting the camp and justified what went on there. God help us prevent it from happening again in Jesus name.

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Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
16h

Thank you Aynaz. Another fine article. Absolutely the truth. People were asleep then until it was too late and paid the price. Today, people are asleep and even willfully ignorant to what is happening around them and it will be their demise. Too many have ignored history and too many could care less as long as their lives are doing well. People like yourself, do their part to shout from the roof tops, but people just don’t want to pay attention. We have taken our comfortable lives for granted and because of that, people think what happened in history could never happen now. When in fact, it may be just as bad or worse.

God bless♥️🇨🇦🙏🏻

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