April 30, 1945 — Wednesday — Führerbunker, Berlin

Inside the Führerbunker beneath the Reich Chancellery, Soviet forces are closing in on Berlin. Artillery strikes the city continuously. Communications are breaking down. The command structure has already collapsed. What remains of the leadership is confined underground as the war is effectively over.

Shortly after midday, Adolf Hitler retreats into a private room with Eva Braun. He uses a pistol. Braun takes cyanide. Their bodies are carried outside, placed in the garden, and burned according to prior instruction.

The regime he led is days from total collapse.

Adolf Hitler is dead. But the system he built does not end in that room.

Hitler entered German politics in the aftermath of World War I, when the country was fractured economically, politically, and socially. The Weimar Republic was struggling to maintain authority. Hyperinflation had destroyed savings. Political violence between factions was common. Public trust in institutions was low.

Hitler did not build his influence by offering detailed economic reform or institutional repair. He built it by identifying a single, repeatable explanation for Germany’s condition and attaching it to a target.

From the early 1920s, his speeches and writings focused on the same claim: Germany had been weakened from within, and the source of that weakness was the Jewish population. This claim was repeated across party messaging, public rallies, and print propaganda. It was framed not as an opinion but as an explanation.

By the time Hitler was appointed Chancellor in January 1933, that narrative was already established within a significant portion of the population.

Once in power, the ideological framework did not remain rhetorical. It was translated into law.

In February 1933, the Reichstag Fire was used to justify the Reichstag Fire Decree, which suspended civil liberties. In March 1933, the Enabling Act transferred legislative power to Hitler’s cabinet, removing parliamentary constraint.

With political opposition neutralized, the regime moved to formalize its ideology.

In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws redefined citizenship. Jews were no longer considered citizens of the Reich. Marriage and relations between Jews and non-Jews were prohibited. Legal identity was tied directly to racial classification.

The progression continued.

Economic restrictions removed Jews from professions and public life. Property was confiscated. Social separation became normalized through policy. The definition of who counted as a target expanded through legal and bureaucratic mechanisms.

In November 1938, Kristallnacht marked a coordinated escalation. Synagogues were burned. Businesses were destroyed. Thousands were arrested. The violence was public, organized, and followed by further legal penalties imposed on the victims.

By the early 1940s, the system had moved from exclusion to containment. Ghettos were established. Populations were concentrated under controlled conditions.

In 1941, the regime began implementing what it called the “Final Solution,” an organized program of mass extermination. Industrialized killing centers were established. Transportation networks were used to move populations into camps designed for forced labor and execution.

The result was the systematic murder of six million Jews, along with millions of others targeted by the regime.

This was not a solution to Germany’s problems. It was personal hatred, weaponized against a target and sold to a desperate population as a solution.

When Hitler died, many recognized the pattern and condemned it.

But the mindset that built the system was not dismantled.

Millions of lives later, and eighty-one years on, the same dangerous language, “Jews are the problem” or “Jews control the world,” is normalized and weaponized even more strongly than in the 1940s. These ideas continue in modern form, carried through different platforms, phrased in different ways, but rooted in the same accusation.

The terminology has shifted. The accusation has not.

What changed after 1945 was not the existence of the hate, but how openly it could be expressed and how it was presented. In some cases, it was pushed to the margins. In others, it adapted and re-entered public conversation under a new language and new justifications.

The events between 1933 and 1945 showed exactly where that line leads when it is accepted, repeated, and enforced.

When hate leads, when blaming others replaces self-accountability, when history is ignored or reshaped for comfort, systems of evil do not stay buried. They return stronger, more stable, and more dangerous.

In memory of the victims, and in respect for anyone still being targeted, I stand against those who justify hatred with lies and deliberate blindness to the truth.

Jews are human, like you and me.

And just like all the bad apples in our garden, they have some, too. Burning down their garden to make yours look perfect is neither human nor godly.

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