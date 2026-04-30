Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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Dawn Dely's avatar
Dawn Dely
6h

Solomon wrote in Ecclesiastes that "there is nothing new under the sun". The devil uses the same methods to sow hatred, chaos, and evil. The hatred of the Jews goes back to the beginning. This is a spiritual battle, but we know that God wins. Put on your spiritual armor (Ephesians 6:10-20). Another great article Anni! Thank you!!

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Christine W's avatar
Christine W
8h

I think sometimes that people don’t learn from historical facts because we gradually change the words we use. Young people today are changing words and giving incorrect definitions. That’s simply put not the whole story. I admire your commitment to the truth and like your history lessons. Fantastic!

Many blessings ✝️

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