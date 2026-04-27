Aynaz Anni Cyrus

Aynaz Anni Cyrus

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🔥 Iran War: Unwinnable or a Controlled Loop? 🔥
A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live video
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
1:00:48
Ferdinand Magellan’s Unfinished Voyage
The failure of intimidation without control
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Hitler’s War | Irena Sendler
In the darkest moments of history, some chose courage.
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
4:40
The Armenian Genocide: 111 Years, Forgotten Names
The story of those who made sure history remembers
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
🔥 An Open-Ended Ceasefire… or an Easefire? 🔥
A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live video
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
1:02:15
🔥 The Death of Education in America 🔥
A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live video
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
1:01:05
🇺🇸 The Midterm Storm Is Coming And America Isn’t Ready
A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live video
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
59:12
World Cup Pressure on ICE
Migration surge, visa overstays, and limited tracking of departures
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Audiobook in the Making: The Architecture of Jihad
A recording from Aynaz Anni Cyrus's live video
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
2:13:33
Hitler’s War | Chiune Sugihara
In the middle of history’s darkest moments, some chose courage.
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
5:45
The Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire Narrative
How a Failed Deal Gets Sold as a Victory
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
Born in Tehran. Tested in Nazi Paris.
How an Iranian diplomat turned Nazi paperwork into a weapon and saved thousands during the Holocaust
  Aynaz Anni Cyrus
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